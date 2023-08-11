Swinney Anxious to see Freshman in First Scrimmage of Camp

CLEMSON — With camp now a week old and all the pads on, Clemson is to the point where every practice matters.

On Saturday, the Tigers will hold their first stadium scrimmage of camp at Memorial Stadium.

“There are a lot of guys. I just want to see personnel and really get a good evaluation on them,” head coach Dabo Swinney said.

Swinney mentioned there are several areas that he will be watching closely during the Tigers’ two-hour scrimmage. No surprise his young wide receivers—Tyler Brown, Noble Johnson and Misun Kelley— are on the docket.

The Clemson coach also wants to see his freshmen tight end… Olsen Pratt-Henry and Markus Dixon. The coaches like what they have in Jake Briningstool, Sage Ennis and Josh Sapp, but how can the freshmen add to what is already a good room.

“I think all three of those guys have really demonstrated they are ready to help us. I think that is a good group,” Swinney said. “I love the couple of young guys we have in that room, so I want to see them in their first (scrimmage).”

Swinney also wants to see how far linebacker Wade Woodaz has developed inside. Though Woodaz will play the SAM position this coming season, he has spent the better part of camp cross training at the middle and weakside backer positions.

The move was prompted after T.J. Dudley was dismissed from the team last month for a violation of team rules.

“We are purposely trying to give Wade a bunch of reps to really create the type of depth we need,” Swinney said.” I have been really pleased with him to this point, but I want to see him in a scrimmage situation. I think we know what we have in Barrett [Carter] and in [Jeremiah] Trotter, so that is kind of the main thing.”

As for the rest of the defense, Swinney is anxious to see his young corners show out and to see how they manage in the scrimmage. He is also excited to see what his freshmen defensive ends can do in AJ Hoffler and David Ojiegbe.

“Hoffler and Ojiegbe, TJ Parker is just kind of (rolling). He is a guy that has really put himself in a good spot. I feel really good about him,” Swinney said. “We know what we have in Mascoll and XT. Denoff, he is already off to a good start, camp wise. I want to see him and Zaire take more of a role and lets see where Hoffler and Ojiegbe are, along with Armon [Mason] and Jahiem [Lawson]. Those are a couple of guys as well that are flashing.”

Clemson will kick off the new season at Duke on Sept. 4.

Dear Old Clemson has just added Limited Edition signed Cade Klubnik replica road signs to the online store. Get your highway 2 sign today while supplies last!