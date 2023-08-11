Watch Big Dex Mic'd Up at Giants-Lions Joint Practice

Former Clemson defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, who is coming off an All-Pro and Pro Bowl season with the New York Giants in 2022, was mic’d up during the Giants’ joint practice with the Lions in Detroit on Tuesday.

You can check out part of Big Dex mic’d up in the following Twitter video from the Giants and can see the full video here: link.

