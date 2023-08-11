Williams Praises Home-State Freshman

Coming into the Clemson program and having a strong freshman season was exactly what wide receiver Antonio Williams did when he arrived in Tiger Town. Now he’s expecting the same from a home-state freshman.

Tyler Brown is a Greenville native, and committed to the Tigers in November 2022. When he announced his decision, Williams was already gathering all the knowledge about his game. He elaborated on his love for film and how he studied Brown’s high school tape after Day 6 of fall camp. Williams says Brown’s early success isn’t a surprise because he’s a film junkie and already knew what he brings to the table.

”I’m a big film guy so when I see freshmen commit or anything, I’m going to watch the film. That’s how I was in high school…my sophomore year, I was injured and I didn’t have any offers or anything so I’m out here watching guys that are ranked above me,” Williams said.

Head coach Dabo Swinney talked about how fast Brown is, and Williams echoed this while also emphasizing how it’s not just the speed that makes him impressive. At 5-foot-11, Brown is a shifty receiver that Clemson can use all over the field and Williams is excited for it.

”Tyler Brown, he’s very good, very fast. He’s got good technique, he knows how to get in and out of breaks so he’s going to be a great player for sure,” Williams said.

Considering Williams knows how to put together a strong freshman season, working as a group can help Brown learn and have an immediate impact of his own. As camp rolls on, he’s working with the second unit and he’ll be one to watch as the season inches closer.