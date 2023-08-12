Clemson O-Lineman is 'Knocking the Rust Off'

CLEMSON – Clemson wrapped up Day 7 of Fall Camp with a full pads practice at Jervey Meadows in preparation for Saturday’s scrimmage at Memorial Stadium.

Clemson right guard Walker Parks talked with the media after practice on Friday to share his thoughts on fall camp and what this season will look like for the Tigers.

–There is going to be a lot of depth in the Clemson OL this season. Parks emphasized how there will be a starting five, but there are also going to be six, seven, eight guys that are going to run out there that he feels are fully capable of getting the job done. “We got a few guys that we can mix and match, plug and play and we’re still good.”

-Parks had nothing but good things to say about fellow offensive lineman Tristan Leigh. Leigh, who is working mostly at left tackle, has been working day in and day out to prepare for each season and that does not go unnoticed by his teammates. “I can’t give enough praise to Tristan Leigh and there is nobody more deserving than Tristan.”

–There are some differences between last year and this year according to Parks. “The biggest difference right now is the offensive line setting the pass protection.” Parks said with this new offense, rather than preset calls, now the calls are solely up to the OL.

–Parks delt with a nagging injury during the 2022 season that was rather frustrating for him. The training staff was able to put him in a position to where he was able to play the rest of the season, but he felt the injury did hold back his performance. He has gained a lot back from what he had before the injury, but still feels like he is “knocking the rust off” when it comes to performance.

–During camp so far, Parks has been going up against the 300-pound freshman, Peter Woods. All high praise for the big freshman on the other side of the ball. “He is a great player; he is very developed for a freshman.” Parks said he has won some and lost some going up against Woods and that “he is going to play a lot this year and help us a ton.”

–Overall, the Clemson OL has a lot of responsibility with the new offense the Tigers will be running. There are new schemes being run by the OL for the new offensive plays being called, they need to be prepared to protect their quarterback. “The theme right now is just working on getting better every day.”

