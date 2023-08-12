Elite CB Talks Clemson, Explains Why Tigers Made His Cut

One of the country’s top cornerback prospects in the 2025 class trimmed things down in his recruitment this week.

On Tuesday, St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, Md.) four-star Blake Woodby announced a top 12 featuring Clemson along with Alabama, Arizona State, Boston College, Maryland, Miami, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, Rutgers, Stanford and Tennessee.

Following his top schools release, The Clemson Insider caught up with Woodby, who lists more than 30 total offers and is ranked by ESPN as the nation’s No. 4 cornerback in his class.

The top-100 national recruit regardless of position, according to multiple services, is glad to have a smaller group of schools to focus on moving forward.

“It felt great,” he said of narrowing things down. “Since August 1 (when college coaches could start reaching out to 2025 recruits), my phone’s blowing up, so just trying to narrow some of that stuff down, trying to keep my phone a little bit off all buzzing around as usual.”

“Those are the schools that I really feel like I had connections with as far as coaches and stuff before August 1,” Woodby added. “So, those are pretty much the schools I was able to develop relationships with before.”

As for why Clemson made the cut for Woodby, it has a lot to do with cornerbacks coach Mike Reed.

“Coach Mike Reed clarified a lot of things for me, being able to put them in my top 12,” Woodby said. “I want to be able to get coached by someone that’s a good person outside of football and a person that’s going to be able to get me to the next level, which is the NFL. Coach Reed has a good list of guys that he has gotten in the league from coaching the corner position.”

Reed has built a strong bond with Woodby, whose father has a connection to Reed as well.

“I keep in contact with Coach Mike Reed. That’s my guy,” Woodby said. “Coach Reed coached with my father (at a Maryland high school) when I wasn’t even born. So, my father had a prior relationship with him before me even being thought of. So, I keep in contact with Coach Reed a lot. That’s my guy.”

Woodby has plenty of respect for Reed – not only as a coach on the field, but who he is off the field as well.

“Coach Reed, he’s a great person,” Woodby said. “I usually keep in contact with people that I know, outside of football, I know are genuine that are good men. Coach Reed is a great man outside of football. He keeps it real with me. He never sugarcoats anything. I went out there, I took a visit (to Clemson in March). I got a chance to chop it up with him, not even talking football, just talking about life, and he’s just a good person to learn stuff from.”

Clemson extended an offer to Woodby in early June, and it’s an offer that “meant a lot” to the 5-foot-11, 183-pound junior, especially considering Dabo Swinney’s program is very selective when offering recruits.

“I know Coach Swinney definitely does his recruiting process differently than anybody else’s,” Woodby said. “They don’t really just throw offers out to anybody… So, it’s definitely a great feeling to know that I was one of those guys Coach Swinney and Coach Reed felt that about.”

Woodby’s visit to Clemson in March marked his first trip to Tiger Town, and he expects to return for a game this season. He’s planning to further narrow down his recruitment to either three or five schools sometime in September.

“I don’t really have any set date on a commitment right now,” he said, “but I know when I’m going to be narrowing it down to most of the schools that I feel strongly about.”

Woodby is a top-100 national prospect in the 2025 class per ESPN (No. 29 overall), Rivals (No. 73) and the 247Sports Composite (No. 86).

–Photo courtesy of Blake Woodby on Twitter (@blake_woodby)

