Phillips has high praise for fellow safeties

Clemson’s defensive identity has a lot to do with the experience it houses. One of the positions most reflective of that is safety. The trio of Jalyn Phillips, Andrew Mukuba and R.J. Mickens have played nine seasons combined for the Tigers.

It’s a large reason why Wes Goodwin has the trust in this unit and the leader of the group spent a lot of time praising the other two. Phillips, a team captain, cemented his role with Clemson during the 2022 season with 82 tackles over 14 starts.

The graduate senior talked about the pair of Mukuba and Mickens after Day 7 of fall camp. He emphasized the hard work they do and the commitment they have to the Tigers.

“Andrew’s a dog. He just comes into practice every day trying to win the day. Whether it’s man to man or whether it’s tackling, he’s just trying to every day get better and same with R.J. Mickens too. Those two guys, they come in every day committed, doing whatever it takes and whatever position they want to ply, they’ll play it, whatever coach wants them to play,” Phillips said.

Mukuba is a great example of the versatility the unit has. During his first two years at Clemson, he’s spent time at cornerback and safety, and even gone down into the box during this camp for some 4-2-5 packages.

While he’s going to be primarily a safety in 2023, Mukuba won’t shy away from any opportunity with 104 tackles in two seasons. R.J. Mickens is no exception to this, with 55 tackles and a team-leading three interceptions during the 2022 season.

Phillips went into detail about the goal of a national championship for this team, something that’s been echoed by many players during camp. He says his unit knows what it takes and that’s a key for their success in 2023.

“They know what it takes,” Phillips said. “Just like all the safeties do, they know what it takes and the goal we’re trying to reach, it’s going to take every day dedication and hard work to reach there.”

