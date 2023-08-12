Swinney Breaks Down Klubnik's Scrimmage Performance

Clemson’s fall camp has been rolling for a week now and the Tigers had their first experience at Memorial Stadium Saturday in a scrimmage. This was the first one in preparation of the 2023 season and quarterback Cade Klubnik made the start as he enters his first season in the role.

Head coach Dabo Swinney talked to the media about Klubnik’s day after the scrimmage, and he was pleased with how the Clemson starter performed in Death Valley.

“He did good. He had one bad play and it’s more, I would really say a good play by the defense. they had a great call on a zone blitz and he just didn’t see the end dropping, Denhoff got him one,” Swinney said.

Redshirt sophomore Cade Denhoff made the play on Klubnik, but it didn’t change Swinney’s opinion on the performance. The Tigers’ head coach has a lot of belief in Klubnik and it’s a good sign with the season less than a month away.

“Cade had a nice day. He’s just a very steady man, he’s a high energy guy and you always feel like you’ve got a chance when he’s out there on the field,” Swinney said. “Some beautiful throws. Some really, really beautiful throws, made a couple of nice plays where he extended the play. He’s in a really good place mentally and physically. He certainly had a couple that he’d like to have back but overall, a solid first day.”

Klubnik and Clemson have the day off Sunday, and get back to practice Monday. The next scrimmage is Aug. 16, and Klubnik will look to continue the momentum into the outing.

Dear Old Clemson has limited edition signed road signs from Clemson All-American linebackers Barrett Carter and Jeremiah Trotter available in our online store. Get the Two Pack and save $50!