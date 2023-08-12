Swinney gives injury update on Clemson QB

CLEMSON — Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney met with the media Saturday afternoon following his team’s first stadium scrimmage of fall camp.

Swinney gave an injury update on backup quarterback Hunter Helms and his sprained foot.

Swinney doesn’t believe the injury will keep Helms out long-term.

“I don’t know how long he’s out. It’s all intact,” Swinney said. “It’s not anything that I think’s long-term or anything like that.”

With Helms sidelined, Swinney said transfer Paul Tyson will be the second-string quarterback behind Cade Klubnik.

An original walk-on, Helms is entering his fourth year at Clemson. He did not appear in game action last season but played in a pair of games the year prior and three as a true freshman in 2020.

Over those five career games, the 6-foot-2, 210-pound redshirt junior has completed 14-of-25 passes for 135 yards and two scores in 48 snaps.

Dear Old Clemson has just added Limited Edition signed Cade Klubnik replica road signs to the online store. Get your highway 2 sign today while supplies last!