Swinney Saturday Scrimmage Report

CLEMSON — The Clemson Tigers held their first scrimmage of camp Saturday in Death Valley. Head coach Dabo Swinney gives the details from the scrimmage, the latest on injuries, QB play and much more.
Watch Swinney’s presser on TCITV:
CLEMSON — The Clemson Tigers held their first scrimmage of camp Saturday in Death Valley. Head coach Dabo Swinney gives the details from the scrimmage, the latest on injuries, QB play and much more.
Watch Swinney’s presser on TCITV:
CLEMSON – The Clemson Tigers took to Jervey Meadows for the last day of preparation before their first team scrimmage at Memorial Stadium on Saturday. Clemson safety Jalyn Phillips met with the media after (…)
Erik Bakich and the Clemson baseball program picked up a new commitment Saturday from a standout California prospect in the 2024 class. Tyler Paul (TP) Wentworth, an outfielder/lefthanded pitcher (…)
CLEMSON — Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney met with the media Saturday afternoon following the Tigers’ first stadium scrimmage of fall camp. Swinney updated the injury status of his team coming out of the (…)
CLEMSON — Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney met with the media Saturday afternoon following his team’s first stadium scrimmage of fall camp. Swinney gave an injury update on backup quarterback Hunter Helms and (…)
The Clemson Insider has the latest from Clemson’s first stadium scrimmage of fall camp at Memorial Stadium on Saturday. We were told by a source who was at the scrimmage and was able to watch it that the (…)
CLEMSON – Clemson wrapped up Day 7 of Fall Camp with a full pads practice at Jervey Meadows in preparation for Saturday’s scrimmage at Memorial Stadium. Clemson right guard Walker Parks talked with the (…)
Deshaun Watson made his 2023 preseason debut Friday night in the Cleveland Browns’ preseason contest against the Washington Commanders in Cleveland. The former Clemson quarterback and three-time Pro Bowler (…)
Clemson practiced at Jervey Meadows on Thursday and the media was able to watch the first four periods. Check out some more camp pictures in TCI’s final Photo Gallery from the Tiger’s camp. Dear Old (…)
Clemson’s defensive identity has a lot to do with the experience it houses. One of the positions most reflective of that is safety. The trio of Jalyn Phillips, Andrew Mukuba and R.J. Mickens have played (…)
One of the country’s top cornerback prospects in the 2025 class trimmed things down in his recruitment this week. On Tuesday, St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, Md.) four-star Blake Woodby announced a (…)