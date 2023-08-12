Swinney Saturday Scrimmage Report

Swinney Saturday Scrimmage Report

CLEMSON — The Clemson Tigers held their first scrimmage of camp Saturday in Death Valley.  Head coach Dabo Swinney gives the details from the scrimmage, the latest on injuries, QB play and much more.

Watch Swinney’s presser on TCITV:

8hr

Clemson practiced at Jervey Meadows on Thursday and the media was able to watch the first four periods. Check out some more camp pictures in TCI’s final Photo Gallery from the Tiger’s camp. Dear Old (…)

