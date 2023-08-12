Swinney Updates Injury Status of Team After Saturday Scrimmage

CLEMSON — Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney met with the media Saturday afternoon following the Tigers’ first stadium scrimmage of fall camp.

Swinney updated the injury status of his team coming out of the scrimmage when asked how everything was overall from a health standpoint.

“Pretty good,” Swinney said. “I know we had two or three guys go down, but I think most everybody was OK. We’ll see when we get in there. Two or three of the guys that went out came back and continued scrimmaging, got reserrected and came back. We had maybe one guy that I got to check on that had to leave. His looked like it might’ve been a little more involved. But nobody came to me, so that’s a usually a good sign. But I won’t know till I get in there.”

Swinney also gave an update on redshirt senior wide receiver Brannon Spector, who has been practicing in a yellow (no contact) jersey.

“He’s in yellow. He’s got a quad contusion,” Swinney said. “He got hit right in the thigh, so he’s been nursing that this past week.”

As TCI also reported, Swinney updated the status of backup quarterback Hunter Helms as well, saying he doesn’t believe Helms’ injury will keep him out long-term.

Dear Old Clemson has just added Limited Edition signed Cade Klubnik replica road signs to the online store. Get your highway 2 sign today while supplies last!