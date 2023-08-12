This Player Was ‘A Problem’ in Saturday’s Scrimmage

Clemson held its first stadium scrimmage of fall camp Saturday at Death Valley, running approximately 120 plays and mixing just about everything into it.

“It was a lot,” head coach Dabo Swinney said after the scrimmage. “We got a lot of special teams work, a lot of good-on-good, mixed it up a little bit as well and really did everything today except two-minute, so we’ll hit that again on Monday and then again on Wednesday in our second scrimmage.”

What was Swinney’s biggest takeaway from the scrimmage?

It was “incredibly” competitive, he said, with neither the offense nor defense winning the day.

“There were some big plays on both sides,” Swinney said. “Kind of a carryover from what I’ve seen in practice each day from just again a competition standpoint. I thought defense really started really well, didn’t finish as well. Offense had a few plays. We get a fumble, we get a pick, didn’t finish a couple drives, but then I thought they finished well at the end of practice. And everything in between, just overall a very competitive day.

“It wasn’t a day where one side dominated, and usually that’s the case when you come out to these first scrimmages. It’s usually one side kind of wins the day after we’ve been together all day every day for 11 days. So, I thought the guys responded pretty good.”

So there wasn’t a dominant side of the ball in Saturday’s scrimmage, but if there was one individual player who had a dominant day and stood out the most to Swinney, it was sixth-year defensive end Xavier Thomas.

“The guy to me today was Xavier Thomas,” Swinney said. “He was a problem, which that’s good to see.”

Swinney added that Thomas’ fellow sixth-year defensive end, Justin Mascoll, “made a couple of plays” and “flashed.”

Some other veterans, like defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro, were held out of or limited during Saturday’s scrimmage as the Tigers try to manage their workload while evaluating other players ahead of the Sept. 4 season opener at Duke.

“We held Ruke today. He’ll scrimmage on Wednesday,” Swinney said. “We’ve got some guys that have played a lot of snaps. We played (center Will) Putnam but we limited his reps today. Some of our high career snap guys, we’re trying to be smart with those guys between this day and Wednesday. So, Ruke, he’ll get a lot of work on Wednesday and Tyler Davis will probably drink a lot of Gatorade.

“So, we’re just kind of mixing and matching a little bit from a vet standpoint with some of these guys that I know are ready to go play, have gotten enough live work to make sure they’re sharp. We can only take 80 to Duke, so we’ve got a lot of guys we’ve got to really evaluate and make some decisions on.”

Saturday was the first of two stadium scrimmages the Tigers will have during fall camp, with the other set to take place Wednesday morning.

