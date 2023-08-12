What They Are Saying: Deshaun Watson's Preseason Debut

Deshaun Watson made his 2023 preseason debut Friday night in the Cleveland Browns’ preseason contest against the Washington Commanders in Cleveland.

The former Clemson quarterback and three-time Pro Bowler played only one drive, completing all three of his passes for 12 total yards while also rushing three times for 20 total yards.

Watson is entering his first full season in Cleveland after playing six games with the Browns a year ago. Cleveland begins the regular season against the Cincinnati Bengals in Cleveland on Sunday, Sept. 10.

Check out what they are saying about Watson in Friday’s preseason game:

#Browns QB Deshaun Watson warming up for his 2023 debut. pic.twitter.com/PVp9oF7o1G — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 11, 2023

here we go Brownies, here we gooo 🐾 pic.twitter.com/BoaHq9DoBf — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 12, 2023

the chorus of barks in this vid is chill inducing 🐶#DawgPound pic.twitter.com/y273m3FWg9 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 12, 2023

#Browns Deshaun Watson goes 3/3 for 12 yards, 83.3 rating on opening drive, runs 3 times for 20 yards. #Browns stuffed twice on 3rd and 4th down from the 1. — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) August 12, 2023

Chase Young gets hands on Deshaun Watson but can't get him down. Phidarion Mathis looked to have tweaked something and was limping mid-play before leaving the field.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/aKIORbUZDm — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) August 12, 2023

Deshaun Watson went 3/3 for 12 yards 83.3 rating on opening drive, ran 3 times for 20 yards WHERE THE HATERS AT LMAOOO pic.twitter.com/2eszqoCtzX — Chri$ 𖤐 (@ChrisWithTheW) August 12, 2023

Deshaun Watson lasted one series.

Kevin Stefanski must’ve liked the movement on offense to pull him after one series….that and the slippery conditions had to play a role in not seeing him again. Not worth it. #Browns @fox8news — John Sabol (@John_Sabol) August 12, 2023

Deshaun Watson's night is predictably over. Josh Dobbs takes over with the second team offense. Watson looked verrry comfortable. Big-time positive considering how last year wound up. Moved the chains without Amari Cooper. — #AskFFT (@daverichard) August 12, 2023

Deshaun Watson looked SHARP in his first drive. 3/3 Completions

12 Yards

3 Carries

20 Yards Looked quick in the pocket, felt the presence well & wasn’t afraid to make plays with his legs. #DawgPound pic.twitter.com/rGjBAIV9GH — The College Kids – Sports Betting (@TCK_Experience) August 12, 2023

Deshaun Watson 100% completion pic.twitter.com/De85SXI3KB — JURRASSIC MYLES 🦖🐶🟠🟤 (@CBOHmafia) August 12, 2023

Deshaun Watson gonna shake the league this year DARK HORSE 4 MVPpic.twitter.com/ovWcAkC9Qh — Chri$ 𖤐 (@ChrisWithTheW) August 12, 2023

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

Dear Old Clemson has just added Limited Edition signed Cade Klubnik replica road signs to the online store. Get your highway 2 sign today while supplies last!