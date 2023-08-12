What They Are Saying: Deshaun Watson's Preseason Debut

Football

By August 12, 2023 9:43 am

Deshaun Watson made his 2023 preseason debut Friday night in the Cleveland Browns’ preseason contest against the Washington Commanders in Cleveland.

The former Clemson quarterback and three-time Pro Bowler played only one drive, completing all three of his passes for 12 total yards while also rushing three times for 20 total yards.

Watson is entering his first full season in Cleveland after playing six games with the Browns a year ago. Cleveland begins the regular season against the Cincinnati Bengals in Cleveland on Sunday, Sept. 10.

Check out what they are saying about Watson in Friday’s preseason game:

