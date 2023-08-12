What Were the Latest Happenings from Saturday’s Scrimmage?

The Clemson Insider has the latest from Clemson’s first stadium scrimmage of fall camp at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.

We were told by a source who was at the scrimmage and was able to watch it that the defense dominated the scrimmage. The defense forced two turnovers. One was a Cade Klubnik interception, and from what we were told, it was a poor pass on his part. We can also tell you that a receiver fumbled the ball later in the scrimmage.

Though the defense dominated the scrimmage, we can tell you that the offensive line looked pretty good overall. The source we spoke with was really impressed with the first-team offensive line.

Running back Dominique Thomas had a couple runs that were more than 30 yards, and the offense did produce some touchdowns. One of those came in a situational possession where they put the ball at the 50-yard line and drove 50 yards for the score.

Finally, we’re not going to report who the injured player is, but we were told that an offensive lineman was injured toward the end of the scrimmage. We’ll wait for head coach Dabo Swinney to address that injury at an appropriate time.

Today was the first of two stadium scrimmages the Tigers will have during fall camp. The other will take place Wednesday morning.

