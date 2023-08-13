Swinney expects big things out of freshman pass rusher

Clemson’s starting defensive ends feature two players that have been around the program for a long time. Both Xavier Thomas and Justin Mascoll are entering Year. 6, and head coach Dabo Swinney talked about how a freshman is the one right behind them in the depth chart.

The Tigers held their first scrimmage of the fall at Memorial Stadium and Swinney spoke to media after the 120 plays or so he said Clemson got to run. T.J. Parker was a player he couldn’t help but mention.

The 6-foot-3 freshman is s practical prototype of Thomas when you look at the two side by side, even if the sixth-year man is more chiseled. Turns out this is reflected on the field, and Swinney expects Parker to be right behind him on the depth chart.

”T.J. Is competing with XT and Mascoll,” Swinney said. “And I’m super pleased with those two guys but T.J., man he’s right there and he’s going to be a great football player, man. He’s got the right mentality.”

While freshmen are normally expected to be special teams guys, Parker is already knocking on the door as a key part of Clemson’s pass-rush rotation. Swinney talked about how the Tigers hit on these freshman defensive linemen, also mentioning A.J Hoffler and David Ojiegbe as players already flashing.

That said, Parker was the player he couldn’t stop talking about. Ever since we got to fall camp, he’s flashed his polish as a pass rusher and the physicality was an immediate realization with his stature at such a young age.

With Parker skyrocketing up the depth chart as a freshman, it could be a big first year for him under defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin. The season is less than a month away, and it’s clear that Parker is a key part of the pass rush plans for 2023.

