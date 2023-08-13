Former Clemson standout is back in the NFL

A former Clemson standout is returning to the NFL.

Adam Humphries has found a new home in the league, as the Houston Texans announced on Sunday they have signed the free agent wide receiver and former Tiger.

The 30-year-old Humphries didn’t play in the league last year but before that, he played seven total seasons with Tampa Bay, Tennessee and Washington from 2015-21.

In 2021, Humphries tallied 41 receptions and 383 receiving yards for Washington. The 6-foot-2, 195-pounder has accumulated 320 catches for 3,314 yards and 13 touchdowns across 96 career games.

At Clemson, Humphries had 127 receptions for 1,097 yards and three touchdowns, 24 yards and one touchdown on 10 carries and 69 punt returns for 476 yards and one touchdown over 53 games (27 starts) in his career from 2011-14.

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

