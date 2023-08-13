International OL Very Impressed by Clemson, Eyeing Gameday Visit

Daniel Akinkunmi is still relatively new to American football, as he’s going into just his second year of playing the sport.

But since picking up football last year at NFL Academy in London, the 6-foot-5, 300-pound offensive lineman has quickly taken to the game with his natural talent and been able to show off his ability, while seeing his recruitment take off rapidly as a result.

Now, Akinkunmi has accumulated over two dozen scholarship offers entering his senior year, and he’s expecting more to come moving forward.

“Everything’s going amazing,” Akinkunmi said of the recruiting process in an interview with The Clemson Insider. “Schools are messaging me, talking to me. I think I’m going to get offered by other programs. But recruiting in general has been going very well.”

Clemson is among the many schools that have Akinkunmi on their recruiting radar, and the Tigers have been staying in frequent contact with the fast-rising class of 2024 prospect.

“They’ve been reaching out a lot to me recently,” he said.

Akinkunmi has traveled across the pond a couple of times with NFL Academy to visit various colleges in the U.S., and their second trip to the states this summer included a stop in Tiger Town. He came away highly impressed after getting to camp at and check out Clemson, and he’s looking to return for a game during the upcoming season.

“Clemson was amazing,” he said. “I went to both sessions of the camp. So for me personally, I’ve seen Clemson. The O-line coach, Coach (Thomas) Austin, gave me a personal tour of the facilities. So for me personally, I think it would be an amazing opportunity (to play at Clemson) and I can’t wait to probably come out for a visit and see a game.”

Akinkunmi has gotten an idea of what the gameday atmosphere at Death Valley is like from seeing the Tigers on TV, but he’s excited to witness it firsthand and hopes to experience Clemson’s famous pregame tradition for himself.

“From watching on TV, it looks amazing,” he said. “I think something personally I really want to do is run down the hill, touch the (rock) and run down the hill. That’s something I really want to do. But other than that, it’s amazing how loud the crowd is. Just seeing it on TV, I can’t wait to see it in person.”

Based on what he’s heard from Clemson, Akinkunmi thinks an offer from the Tigers could be coming his way in the not-too-distant future. If that’s the case and they pull the trigger, he would be thrilled.

“What sticks out the most is life after football for them,” he said. “That’s something very important to them when they were talking to me. They really care about stuff you do when you make it to the league or if you don’t make it to the league, and I thought that was very different compared to other places.”

Not only has Akinkunmi been very impressed by Clemson, but there’s a lot the Tigers like about him as well, having seen him adapt to American football and how quickly he’s developed his game at NFL Academy.

“Based on what I’ve heard, they really like how I’ve developed in such a short amount of time of playing the game of football,” he said. “They like how naturally athletic I am, that I’m physically gifted speed wise and strength wise, and they’re very surprised how technically sound I am coming from a whole different country than America.”

Akinkunmi expects to likely make his college commitment sometime in October. Along with Clemson, he’s planning to visit schools like Oklahoma, Miami and Ole Miss this fall.

–Photo courtesy of Daniel Akinkunmi on Twitter (@official_Grind4)

