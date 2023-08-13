Jags HC Says Something About Lawrence Scary for Opponents

August 13, 2023

After being selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Trevor Lawrence struggled in his rookie season under former Jags head coach Urban Meyer. But in 2022, the former Clemson star quarterback made huge strides and shined with Doug Pederson in his first year as Jacksonville’s head coach.

Lawrence earned Pro Bowl honors in his second NFL campaign while helping lead the Jags to the AFC South title and a playoff victory, and the way he’s handled himself and bounced back after a disappointing start to his pro career two years ago has certainly impressed Pederson.

“He’s mature above his years,” Pederson said in an interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio. “What he went through his rookie season, and to really come out of that last year and shine. He doesn’t get too high, too low — he stays really even-keeled. His emotions are that way.”

Last season, Lawrence completed 66.3 percent of his passes for 4,113 yards and 25 touchdowns with eight interceptions. Those numbers obviously show that Lawrence threw the ball very well last year, but he’s slinging the rock even better now according to Pederson.

And that’s a scary thought for the Jaguars’ opponents this season.

“I tell you what, he’s throwing the ball the best I’ve seen him in the year and a half I’ve been with Trevor,” Pederson said. “And just really, the sky is the limit with this guy. And if we just continue to improve and just really keep those pieces around him healthy, this offense could really take off.”

