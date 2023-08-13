Phillips: 'That offense is special'

The free safety position is the last line of defense and Jalyn Phillips is that for Clemson. A team captain and fifth-year player, Phillips had 82 tackles over 14 starts last season, jumping into a key role as a senior.

Heading into his graduate year, there’s a new challenge every day. With the introduction of Garrett Riley to the offense, it’s a completely different scheme for Phillips and the defense to deal with in practice.

After Day 7 of camp, he detailed the issues Riley’s offense presents as a defender and how the mix of tempo makes it hard on Phillips.

”Just the speed of the offense, they’re trying to make that hurry-up, that speed offense so that’s really a challenge with that. So finishing a play, you might not be able to celebrate how everybody wants to. You’ve got to get right on the ball and be able to concentrate and see the concepts,” Phillips said.

While the tempo is one thing, the details of the offense are another hurdle to get over as a defense. RPO, play-action and creating efforts downfield are all things that Phillips listed as challenges.

Phillips has spent four years defending Clemson offenses, but he’s clearly enjoying the battles that come with Riley’s addition. Whether it be the new concepts or the tempo, it’s all a learning experience for the Tigers’ defense.

“Staying within your job and not trying to do too much. If you try to do too much with that offense, it’s definitely going to get you,” Phillips said.

While the offense is a nuisance for Phillips to defend, it’s a great opportunity for the defense to sharpen themselves for 2023. He acknowledged how great this offense can be and with scrimmages starting up, it’s a key time in the preparation for the season.

“They’re doing a little bit of everything. Man, our offense is special,” Phillips said. “They’re doing a little bit of everything. Getting out wide, condensed sets, doing stacks…motion, everything. They’re a really fast offense so you guys will see it soon for sure.”

Phillips believes “if we’re going against the best, Saturdays are going to be good for us,” and the Clemson offense presents that challenge for Wes Goodwin and his unit in camp. When September comes around, the Tigers will be well prepared for the offensive challenges ahead of them thanks to Riley’s detailed schemes.