Where ESPN Ranks Woods Among CFB's Top 50 Newcomers

ESPN ranked the top 50 newcomers in college football (subscription required) ahead of the 2023 season, including transfers and freshmen, and a highly touted Clemson frosh was named among them.

Peter Woods appeared at No. 33 on ESPN’s list, which has the impressive defensive lineman as the No. 8 freshman.

“Woods was one of the most sought-after defensive linemen in the 2023 class,” ESPN’s Tom VanHaaren wrote. “The 6-foot-2, 300-pound lineman had 90 tackles, 23 tackles for loss and 8 sacks as a senior in high school. He finished his high school career with 260 tackles, 72 tackles for loss and 29.5 sacks. Woods played in the Clemson spring game and had seven tackles with one sack while playing on the first-team defense.”

Woods enrolled at Clemson in January after signing with the Tigers this past December, and the former five-star recruit proceeded to generate an abundance of buzz and hype in the spring while garnering plenty of praise for his impressive play on the field.

The Alabama native was ranked as high as the No. 4 overall prospect in his class by ESPN, which billed him as the best defender in his class regardless of position.

Both Clemson defensive tackles coach Nick Eason and defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall had more praise for Woods recently.

“This guy played in state championships. He started as a freshman in high school and played in a state championship, the first time I saw him play,” Hall said. “I’ll never forget…look at this guy, he’s something special and he is special. Special, special player.”

“He hasn’t played a down yet, but I can tell you this — he definitely has the tools to be very dominant,” Eason said. “He has tools that I haven’t seen in a guy that just turned 18 years old.”

