Carter on LB unit: “I’m taking us over everybody”

Clemson’s defense is stacked for 2023, and no unit may represent that better than linebacker. It all starts with the pair of Barrett Carter and Jeremiah Trotter Jr. in the middle.

The two have combined for 217 tackles in their career, and earned the reputation as some of the best linebackers in the country. Heading into this season, it feels like a foregone conclusion that both are first-round picks if they keep their current pace.

Mix in Wade Woodaz, who had 20 tackles as a true freshman and blocked a punt in his debut, and the Tigers are spoiled at linebacker. Carter appeared on ACC Network during the ACC Road Trip to Clemson, and he doubled down on how good this group is.

“I’m taking us over everybody. That’s the confidence that we step on the field with every day and I’m taking my guys over everyone else,” Carter said.

Carter’s role has constantly grown as his career progresses into his junior year and now he’s more of a leader at this age. When watching he and Trotter Jr. in practice, it’s easy to tell why they’re so confident and the coaches believe in them.

The two are about their business and go through every drill with detail when we saw them during fall camp. It’s a contagious effort to succeed and it’s what’s molded the unit into what it is today.

While the work is obvious, there’s a goal behind it and Carter set a lofty one for 2023. At what could be the end of his college career, he wants to win it all.

”Lead my team to a national championship,” Carter said. “Whatever that looks like for me personally, I don’t mind. I just, whatever I can do to help us achieve that goal.”

Carter’s selflessness is a large reason for the defensive improvement as a whole, and the linebacker trio will be one to watch in 2023.