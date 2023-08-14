Clemson Target, Palmetto State’s Top Prospect Gives the Latest

The Clemson Insider caught up with the top-ranked prospect in the Palmetto State, and one of the top players at his position in the 2025 class, to get the latest on his recruitment.

Clemson defensive tackle target Amare Adams, a four-star recruit from South Florence High School (Florence, S.C.), holds a slew of scholarship offers from major programs and has been hearing from many of them since college coaches could start initiating contact with 2025 prospects on Aug. 1.

“A lot of coaches are in contact with me right now,” Adams told TCI.

Clemson is among those who have been reaching out to the 6-foot-6, 280-pound junior.

“They were just sending me stuff about games and things like that, telling me how they practice, things like that,” he said.

Adams is touted as the No. 1 prospect in the state of South Carolina for the 2025 class by ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports. He is ranked as high as the No. 3 defensive tackle in his class by ESPN, and as high as the nation’s No. 57 overall prospect in his class by Rivals.

Nick Eason is the coach from Clemson that Adams communicates with the most, and Adams feels his relationship with the Tigers’ defensive tackles coach is continuing to get stronger.

“We’ve got a really good relationship,” Adams said. “We talk about a lot of things, recruiting wise and things like that. So, we’ve really got a good relationship.”

Adams was back at Clemson on June 1, when he picked up one of the Tigers’ first 2025 defensive line offers. While Adams doesn’t know exactly when he will return to Tiger Town, he expects to visit again during the upcoming season.

“I can’t wait to get back up there,” he said.

Last month, Adams dropped his top seven schools, including Clemson on the list along with Alabama, Georgia, LSU, South Carolina, Florida State and Tennessee.

Adams explained why Clemson is one of his favorites.

“I put them on my list because I want to play with great players, and I just love their players and I love the coaching staff over there,” he said. “The vibes, the culture, I love it over there.”

Adams said he’s planning to make his commitment at the beginning of his senior year next year.

What will be the most important factors in his decision when the time comes for him to choose a school?

“Relationship with the players, relationship with the coaches and playing time as a freshman,” he said.

Adams has a few goals in mind as he gets ready for his upcoming junior campaign.

“Personal goals, 10-plus sacks and 60-plus tackles,” he said, “and get my team to the state championship.”

Adams had a strong sophomore season last year, tallying 67 tackles including 11 for loss and four sacks.

–Photo courtesy of Amare Adams on Twitter (@AmareAdams7)