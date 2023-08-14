Mafah talks wisdom from Thunder and Lightning, prep for 2023

The unsung hero of the Clemson offense enters a crucial year in 2023. Running back Phil Mafah would be a starter in a lot of places, but he’s the back that defenses have to deal with when they’re on tired legs.

Mafah is a spark plug in the running back room and gives the offense a jolt when Will Shipley is off the field. In 2022, he delivered his best season with 98 carries for 515 yards and four touchdowns, including a 100-yard game against Louisville.

Heading into his junior year, he’s putting in the work to have his best season yet and help the Tigers however he can. Mafah said it’s been a strong camp so far and he’s excited as the season approaches.

”Camp’s been great. Just getting better every single day,” Mafah said. “Just learning the playbook, encouraging the guys, getting ready for the season, taking care of my body. Just trying to make a step to be better every single day and that’s been really good, just keeping the faith and playing it one day at a time.”

Mafah has two years of experience under his belt, and he’s taken some of the young guys under his wing with freshmen entering the program. As a running back, the game can be very quick and the speed of the college level is something that Mafah is helping the newcomers prepare for.

”Just telling them things they may not have known coming from high school or where they came from. Just teaching them about the different tempo of the college game and just spilling everything I know to them. Just giving them as much encouragement in any situation they need,” Mafah said.

After talking about the encouragement, Mafah said he is impressed by the freshmen as a whole, saying they’re all “apt to learn and ready to go.” The energy in the room was something he really appreciates and it’s infectious to the running back group as a whole.

While he’s being a teacher, he has two Clemson greats teaching him in 2023. While C.J. Spiller has been coaching the Tigers, James Davis joined the staff and it’s something that Mafah sees as invaluable.

”It’s a dream come true,” Mafah said. “Having Thunder and Lightning in the room, that’s just something that doesn’t happen every single day and I’d say I’m honored, blessed to have those guys that have been here to coach at their alma mater and did great here, were both captains here. Just sets the example and makes everyone in the running back room want to work way harder.”

The duo of Shipley and Mafah is looking to mirror the success of their “forefathers” that Mafah mentioned and it’s a dynamic that can be difficult at times sharing the spotlight. That’s something that Spiller and Davis know well and have given wisdom to Mafah on.

“Biggest advice is not being jealous of one another. You know if one person eats, everyone eats,” Mafah said. “That’s what I believe in, I believe that either of us being successful is going to make the other successful and it’s going to push us to do better every single day so we just love having great competition in there. Just pushing each other and it’s been amazing and I’m just excited to see what happens this season.”

Mafah is the bruising back in the room, and it’s a nightmare for defenses that have to try and tackle him after chasing Shipley around. One of the big reasons 2023 can be a big season for him is the introduction of Garrett Riley’s offense.

The running backs at Clemson are now being expected to be pass catchers more according to Mafah and the way the air game compliments the run is something he appreciates. Tempo was another thing that surprised Mafah but he said it’s been easy to understand. With the opener at Duke less than a month away, he can’t wait to put it all together.

“It’s been great so far,” Mafah said. “I’m just ready to see how it goes during the season. I’m excited for it.”