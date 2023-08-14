Parks on Rising OL: 'He's a workhorse'

Clemson approaches the 2023 season with decisions still to be made on the offensive line. None more evident than the battle at left tackle, and redshirt sophomore Tristan Leigh has made a strong push throughout the offseason for the role.

While he’s in a battle with Collin Sadler, coaches have praised both with Swinney even stating he’d sleep “just fine” if Leigh was the starter against Duke. The players are echoing this sentiment, and two-year starter Walker Parks went into detail about Leigh’s evolution after practice Friday.

Leigh has 70 snaps over seven games in his career, but the injuries during the spring thrust him into an opportunity to prove himself as a long-term solution on the offensive line. Turns out he’s doing just that and Parks is proud of his work ethic.

“Mentally, Tristan has always been ready,” Parks said. “I don’t think, and maybe understanding the playbook, maybe not as a freshman, I don’t think he was ready but he’s had the same work ethic since he got here and that dude will work. He’s a workhorse.”

While talking about Leigh, Parks said there is “nobody more deserving” than him and the energy he brings every day is contagious. The shoes to fill are big after Jordan McFadden, and Leigh could be the one to do so. Having the belief of the veterans doesn’t hurt either.

“He’s never complained, he’s just about his business,” Parks said. “He’s a chippy guy, but he’s not gonna cross the line. It’s just, I think Tristan is a perfect example of a development guy that comes in, might not be ready his first year or second year, but third year, I think it’s time for Tristan Leigh. He’s taken that next step.”

The time is now for Leigh with the opening and the new offensive coordinator in Garrett Riley to make the impression. It seems like he’s doing just that from accounts like Parks and now it’s just time to maintain the battle as preparation for the Blue Devils continues.