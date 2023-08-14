Swinney details interception from scrimmage

Redshirt sophomore Cade Denhoff has played just 20 snaps over his first two seasons at Clemson, but he’s made some flashes throughout the fall.

During the first few days of fall practice open to the media, Denhoff occasionally saw snaps with the first-team on the defensive line. He was twitchy during the few plays we were able to see and now it’s translated into the first scrimmage of camp.

While dropping into zone coverage from his edge slot, he fooled Cade Klubnik and lurked under his eyes for the interception. This time, the defensive Cade got the best of the other, and head coach Dabo Swinney talked about the play.

”It was a zone pressure call. Just kind of fooled us a little bit. Denhoff dropped into a hook zone and Cade just didn’t see him. It was just a good call. Quarterback Cade didn’t see it and just a good call,” Swinney said.

Entering his second season as defensive coordinator, it’s good to see Wes Goodwin fooling the offense even if it’s just during practice. This time, Denhoff was the beneficiary of the great call and Swinney was impressed by the grab he made.

”It was a heck of a catch. It wasn’t just a PBU, it was a catch. A lot of good things man, guys flashing out there,” Swinney said.

The Tigers have an abundance of talent at defensive end. From veterans Xavier Thomas and Justin Mascoll to freshmen like T.J. Parker, Clemson is loaded at the position and it’ll be interesting to watch where Denhoff fits in the depth chart with strong flashes in the fall.