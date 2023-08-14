Watson Says Rust Was ‘left in 2022,’ He’ll Be Ready for Season

Deshaun Watson made his 2023 preseason debut this past Friday night in the Cleveland Browns’ eventual 17-15 loss to the Washington Commanders in Cleveland.

The former Clemson quarterback and three-time Pro Bowler played only one possession – the Browns’ first drive of the game, a 12-play series that ended in a turnover on downs at the goal line.

Despite that, Watson looked comfortable during the drive and ran the offense with confidence while completing all three of his passes for 12 yards and also rushing three times for 20 yards.

Watson met with the media after Friday’s game and was asked if he’s satisfied with how his one possession went.

“It was good,” he said. “I wouldn’t say satisfied because we didn’t get into the end zone, but it was exactly what the coaching staff wanted us to do. The operation, get the feel of the game, drive it down and try to get points on the board. Washington did a great job of stopping us once we got down there. But we didn’t, of course, show exactly what we would be doing in goal line offense, but they did a good job of stopping us and wish we could have punched it in, but it was fun to be back (out there).”

Watson, who’s going into his first full season with the Browns, acknowledged that his comfort level in Cleveland’s offense is “way better than last year.”

“There was so much going on last year, and really just trying to play catchup and get to know everyone and new system and everything,” he said. “But having a full offseason and being able to lock in with the guys and run the first-team offense all the way through has definitely been a help for myself and the confidence to get ready for this season.”

Watson had to shake off rust last season upon his return to the field after sitting out all of the 2021 season and then serving an 11-game suspension to begin 2022. Overall, across six games with the Browns, he completed 58.2 percent of his passes for 1,102 yards and seven touchdown passes with five interceptions.

Asked if he feels like the rust is coming off now, or if he needs more of a sample size than just one series in a preseason game, Watson said rust isn’t on his mind. He’s put 2022 in the rearview, and all he’s worried about is this season and preparing for the Browns’ regular season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals in Cleveland on Sunday, Sept. 10.

“I’m not thinking about no rust,” he said. “I mean, that was last year I missed ball. I played six games last year, had a full offseason. So, I’m not thinking about no rust. I’m not using no excuses for no rust or anything like that. I got to be ready for this moment, and I’m going to be ready whenever that time is called for September 10 here in the Dawg Pound and I’m going to be ready to go. We all will be. So, all that rust and all the other stuff, that’s left in 2022. I’m focused on 2023 and making sure that I’m ready for September 10.”

You can check out Watson’s full postgame interview after Friday’s contest below:

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

Dear Old Clemson has just added Limited Edition signed Cade Klubnik replica road signs to the online store. Get your highway 2 sign today while supplies last!