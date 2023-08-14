What They Are Saying: Ross Shines in Impressive NFL Preseason Debut

The Justyn Ross hype train has been rolling this offseason, and it picked up even more steam Sunday when the former Clemson star receiver shined in his NFL preseason debut with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Ross scored his first career NFL touchdown on a 15-yard reception in the third quarter against the New Orleans Saints, and he also had a 14-yard catch and run during which he broke an attempted tackle.

A former five-star prospect who burst onto the scene at Clemson and was once seen as a future first-round draft pick, Ross ended up going undrafted due to health concerns and ultimately signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in 2022.

Ross missed all of last season while on injured reserve with a foot injury, but he’s clearly healthy again and showing what he can do for the Chiefs, who certainly seem to have gotten a major steal.

Ross’ impressive showing in his preseason debut had Twitter buzzing. Check out some of what they are saying below:

Get used to it. pic.twitter.com/dnoAYNc0aQ — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) August 13, 2023

Been waiting on this one. First touchdown in the league for @_jross8 😤 pic.twitter.com/WzmWLzpumY — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) August 13, 2023

Everyone in KC loves Justyn Ross. He’s a special, special talent. This is only the beginning and I genuinely believe he’s a legitimate NFL star: 6-4, 210, can really run, ball skills for days, the whole package. Averaged 21 YPC as a FRESHMAN at @ClemsonFB. #Chiefs hit it BIG! pic.twitter.com/zB0pOAjaqF — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 13, 2023

Former Clemson Tiger Justyn Ross makes the grab for a 15-yard touchdown. Incredible journey back to being an impactful wide receiver for Ross.@WSPA7 https://t.co/P82pDbxJIq — Todd Summers (@ToddSummers7) August 13, 2023

#Chiefs Justyn Ross finds the endzone, so happy for him, he hasn't played a game in 2 years!https://t.co/lq4TD6pW2Apic.twitter.com/g8g7074fYi — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 13, 2023

I would love to see Justyn Ross not only make the 53 man roster for the #Chiefs but get significant playing time in the process. So talented…just stay healthy. I’ve heard nothing but great things about Ross in camp. pic.twitter.com/N7HYm7UHre — Jared Feinberg (@JRodNFLDraft) August 13, 2023

You can't arm tackle Justyn Ross pic.twitter.com/TA72lkoq5X — BBQ Dom (@RealBBQDom) August 13, 2023

Makes me so happy seeing Justyn Ross back in action. Looks just like all Clemson fans knew he would — Gage Fast (@GageFast) August 13, 2023

Former Clemson WR Justyn Ross finds the end zone for a 15-yard touchdown. Great to see him succeeding after his unfortunate injuries over the past few years. The Chiefs got a steal getting him as an undrafted free agent.pic.twitter.com/sqwGwS0nG6 — CFB Kings (@CFBKings) August 13, 2023

Welcome to the NFL, Justyn Ross! pic.twitter.com/w4MLjaieIC — Sports Radio 810 WHB (@SportsRadio810) August 13, 2023

Justyn Ross Hype Train pic.twitter.com/eKbbaZpXuM — Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) August 13, 2023

Reminder: Justyn Ross was DIFFERENT at @ClemsonFB 🔥 pic.twitter.com/vc9JTZjJei — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) August 13, 2023

