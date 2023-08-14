What They Are Saying: Ross Shines in Impressive NFL Preseason Debut

August 14, 2023

The Justyn Ross hype train has been rolling this offseason, and it picked up even more steam Sunday when the former Clemson star receiver shined in his NFL preseason debut with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Ross scored his first career NFL touchdown on a 15-yard reception in the third quarter against the New Orleans Saints, and he also had a 14-yard catch and run during which he broke an attempted tackle.

A former five-star prospect who burst onto the scene at Clemson and was once seen as a future first-round draft pick, Ross ended up going undrafted due to health concerns and ultimately signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in 2022.

Ross missed all of last season while on injured reserve with a foot injury, but he’s clearly healthy again and showing what he can do for the Chiefs, who certainly seem to have gotten a major steal.

Ross’ impressive showing in his preseason debut had Twitter buzzing. Check out some of what they are saying below:

