Where Clemson Landed in the Preseason AP Poll

The preseason AP Top 25 Poll was released on Monday.

Clemson checked in at No. 9 in the preseason AP Poll.

Last season, the Tigers (11-3, 9-0 ACC in 2022) finished the year ranked No. 13 in the final AP Poll. Clemson came in at No. 9 in the preseason Coaches Poll that was released last week.

In 2022, Clemson posted the program’s 12th consecutive double-digit win season while winning the 2022 ACC Football Championship Game, and the Tigers are favored to win the ACC title for the eighth time in the last nine years, according to a preseason poll of 176 media voters.

You can see the full preseason AP Top 25 Poll below:

1 Georgia

2 Michigan

3 Ohio St

4 Alabama

5 LSU

6 USC

7 Penn St

8 Florida St

9 Clemson

10 Washington

11 Texas

12 Tennessee

13 Notre Dame

14 Utah

15 Oregon

16 Kansas St

17 TCU

18 Oregon St

19 Wisconsin

20 OU

21 UNC

22 Ole Miss

23 Texas A&M

24 Tulane

25 Iowa