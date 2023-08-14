Where Clemson Landed in the Preseason AP Poll

The preseason AP Top 25 Poll was released on Monday.
Clemson checked in at No. 9 in the preseason AP Poll.
Last season, the Tigers (11-3, 9-0 ACC in 2022) finished the year ranked No. 13 in the final AP Poll. Clemson came in at No. 9 in the preseason Coaches Poll that was released last week.
In 2022, Clemson posted the program’s 12th consecutive double-digit win season while winning the 2022 ACC Football Championship Game, and the Tigers are favored to win the ACC title for the eighth time in the last nine years, according to a preseason poll of 176 media voters.
You can see the full preseason AP Top 25 Poll below:
1 Georgia
2 Michigan
3 Ohio St
4 Alabama
5 LSU
6 USC
7 Penn St
8 Florida St
9 Clemson
10 Washington
11 Texas
12 Tennessee
13 Notre Dame
14 Utah
15 Oregon
16 Kansas St
17 TCU
18 Oregon St
19 Wisconsin
20 OU
21 UNC
22 Ole Miss
23 Texas A&M
24 Tulane
25 Iowa
