5-star, nation's No. 1 safety picks up Clemson offer

The country’s top-ranked safety reported an offer from Clemson on Tuesday night.

Zephyrhills (Fla.) High School five-star DJ Pickett announced the offer via Twitter.

The 6-foot-4, 175-pound junior is ranked as the nation’s No. 1 safety in the 2025 class by all the major recruiting services.

Pickett is the No. 8 overall prospect in his class, per the 247Sports Composite. He lists more than three dozen total offers.

Blessed to receive an offer from the University Of Clemson 🧡💜 #ALLIN @CoachConn pic.twitter.com/9hOGBYPvz9 — DJ (@DJPICKETT5) August 16, 2023

