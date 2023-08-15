5-star, nation's No. 1 safety picks up Clemson offer

By August 15, 2023 10:15 pm

The country’s top-ranked safety reported an offer from Clemson on Tuesday night.

Zephyrhills (Fla.) High School five-star DJ Pickett announced the offer via Twitter.

The 6-foot-4, 175-pound junior is ranked as the nation’s No. 1 safety in the 2025 class by all the major recruiting services.

Pickett is the No. 8 overall prospect in his class, per the 247Sports Composite. He lists more than three dozen total offers.

