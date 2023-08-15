Clemson Corner says Riley’s Offense will ‘Expose You’

CLEMSON – As the ninth-ranked Clemson Tigers finished up Day 9 of Fall Camp at Memorial Stadium Monday, cornerback Sheridan Jones spoke to the media after practice on his thoughts of camp so far.

–Jones is a 6-foot senior that is looking to leave it all on the field during his last year of eligibility for the Tigers. Jones said on last year’s pass defense, “the numbers are the numbers, and our pass defense was not very good last year, so going into this year, we worked on speed and technique.” With this being his last year, Jones said, “We don’t want to be known as the back seven that couldn’t get the job done.”

–Jones had all good things to say about how challenging Garrett Riley’s offense has been and how it will “expose you” if you don’t know what formation or coverage you are supposed to be in. It has challenged the defense to dive in, study, and understand the playbook in preparation for practice. Jones said, “If you don’t come to practice on your P’s and Q’s, you will get exposed.”

–The Clemson offense continues to get high praise from defensive players. “They come out with energy every single day… it all starts with Cade [Klubnik],” Jones said, “I love the way that Cade approaches practice every day.” The high levels of energy can lead to tough challenges. “It’s so competitive, but you can tell that it’s nothing but love at the end of the day.”

–According to Jones, cornerback Nate Wiggins has had time to mature during his time at Clemson and Jones feels like he did that over the offseason in preparation for this season. Wiggins has a different mindset now than he did during his early years with the Tigers. Jones said Wiggins is taking the weight room and the workouts more serious than before and he is ready to show up, show out and “leave no doubt.”

Fall camp continues for Clemson on Tuesday.

