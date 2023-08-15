Clemson Cornerback Target Announces Top Schools

Recruiting

August 15, 2023 2:23 pm

A Clemson cornerback target in the class of 2025 trimmed down his recruitment on Tuesday.

Terrance “Deuce” Edwards announced a top 12 via social media featuring Clemson along with Tennessee, Oklahoma, Louisville, West Virginia, Boston College, Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, Virginia, Penn State, Miami and Maryland.

A sought-after recruit from Trinity Episcopal School (Richmond, Va.), Edwards holds around 30 total scholarship offers.

Clemson extended an offer to Edwards in early June after he worked out at the Dabo Swinney Camp, and he’s been hearing a lot from the Tigers and cornerbacks coach Mike Reed this month.

“They text me every day. They send me some mail. They also give me some motivation in the morning,” Edwards told The Clemson Insider recently. “Coach Reed’s texting me, telling me I can come there, I can play there, I belong there, things of that nature.”

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound junior told TCI that Clemson is one of his “dream schools” and the Tigers are at the top of his top group.

“Clemson, man, they’re definitely top three in that list for sure,” he said.

This summer’s camp visit to Clemson marked Edwards’ second time there. He’s still eyeing a return trip to Tiger Town for the Sept. 23 game vs. Florida State.

