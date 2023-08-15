Packer Thinks Tigers Can Win It All if This Happens

On ACC Network, an ACC analyst weighed in on what he sees as one of the five biggest questions entering the 2023 college football campaign.

In a recent episode of ACC PM, co-host Mark Packer said he thinks one of those questions is what will Clemson’s offense look like this season?

“I think, if you take a big-picture look at college football, one of the biggest questions – if you said, give me the five biggest questions heading into the year – I think one of the five is what does Clemson’s offense look like?” Packer said. “Really for the last two years, it’s just OK. We’re so used to seeing them high-flying, frisbee-catching dogs, score at will, but that has not been the case the last two years and that’s got to change for Clemson to get back to the College Football Playoff.”

If Clemson can get back to its high-octane, explosive ways of years past with new offensive coordinator Garrett Riley calling the shots, then Packer not only thinks Clemson can return to the playoff after missing out on it the last two seasons, but Packer thinks the Tigers have a chance to win it all if that’s the case.

“TCU last year was number one in the country in explosive plays of 50 yards or more. It was the one thing that was really missing with Clemson the last two years,” Packer said. “So, again, I think it’s one of the five biggest questions in college football heading into the 2023 season. And if Garrett Riley brings his magic and Cade Klubnik develops into the five-star guy and all of a sudden there’s wide receivers making plays… We know about the backs, the offensive line is better and improved. I keep hearing good things about the offensive line into fall camp.

“If all of a sudden you’re telling me Clemson’s going to be that offensive juggernaut again, they’ve got a real shot for not only the College Football Playoff, but the big prize, in my opinion.”

Clemson opens the 2023 season at Duke on Monday, Sept. 4, and Packer is intrigued to see what the Tigers’ offense looks like right out of the gates when the game kicks off at 8 p.m. at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C.

“I mentioned how Clemson traditionally has gotten off to really kind of a slow start offensively,” Packer said. “I think after the changes that have been made, what’s happened the last two years – and they’ve still had great success, but they’re judged by a different set of eyes and rules. I think folks are kind of expecting OK, snap your fingers, explode.

“But listen, this Duke team’s got a lot of experience back. They’re going to be at home, and I know folks are going ah Pack, it’ll be 50-50. Hey it’s still a Monday night, the world’s watching, it’s all yours under the lights. I’m kind of curious to see what the Tigers are going to look like offensively. I think they’re going to be really good on D.”

