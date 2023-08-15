Secondary Depth has Clemson Defense Projected at Top

CLEMSON — How does safety Andrew Mukuba know the depth in ninth-ranked Clemson’s secondary has improved?

“I have not taken any snaps at corner, yet,” the junior said earlier this week.

Last year, Mukuba spent a good part of the season at cornerback, a position he can play, but he is not comfortable playing it. He also played it injured, as he played through a lot of pain in 2022, including a severe injury to his elbow.

Mukuba also had to take snaps at cornerback in 2021 due to Clemson’s lack of depth.

“This is the most depth we have had,” he said. “The good thing is everybody can play. So, it does not matter who we run out there. The depth is good. We switch it up sometimes, so it definitely feels good not having to play out there at corner like I have had to do.”

The Tigers have more depth in the secondary this year due to a number of reasons. First off, they are as healthy as they have been in a long time. Secondly, freshmen like Avieon Terrell and Shelton Lewis at cornerback and Khalil Barnes at safety have come along faster than expected and will likely help the secondary in certain situations this coming season.

“It is not that we just have a lot of depth, but we have people that can play, also. Just going from top to bottom,” cornerback Sheridan Jones said. “It’s just great freshmen coming in, all of them look good enough to go out there and be able to play on Saturday.

“The standard never changes, whether we put the (first team) out there or (second team) or (third team). It does not matter.”

Besides Jones and Mukuba, the Clemson secondary returns All-ACC candidate Nate Wiggins at corner, along with safeties Jalyn Phillips and R.J. Mickens. The Tigers also expect sophomore cornerbacks Toriano Pride and Jeadyn Lukus to be much improved after last season’s experiences, and they’re excited about freshman Branden Strozier, as well.

With veteran Tyler Venables is out at safety, redshirt freshman Kylon Griffin is helping out, as is sophomore Sherrod Covil. Freshmen Kylen Webb and Rob Billings will also help provide depth this year.

“We got a good group of guys,” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said. “There are a lot of moving parts back there that are different from where we were last year. At the end of the day, that is the most important thing.

“We got to be better at throwing and catching and we have to be better at defending the pass. If we do those two things, then I think we can take another step this year.”

Clemson will continue to take that step on Wednesday, as it hosts is second and final stadium scrimmage of camp at Memorial Stadium.

Dear Old Clemson has just added Limited Edition signed Cade Klubnik replica road signs to the online store. Get your highway 2 sign today while supplies last!