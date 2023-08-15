Shipley Calls First Day in Pads 'Heaven on Earth'

There’s no Clemson player that personifies competition and intensity like running back Will Shipley. A heavy topic of conversation, he’s animated on the field and it’s something that teammates have told incredible stories about, whether it be him amping up the group or refusing to go down on a run with sheer will.

The Tigers are going through fall camp, and they had their first day of padded practice before the scrimmage. Shipley may have been the most excited to suit up, and he talked with former Clemson offensive lineman Eric Mac Lain on ACC Network about the thrill of putting on the pads.

“Heaven on Earth, right? No, it’s exactly what a guy like me and a team like ours is looking forward to,” Shipley said. “First day putting on the pads, getting after it, very competitive. Offense and defense brought it, both of us. You just got to bring it to the table every single day and it was a great day.”

Shipley putting on the pads has become a bad sign for ACC defenses over the last two years. In his first seasons as a Tiger, he has over 2,000 scrimmage yards and 26 rushing touchdowns. A first-team All-ACC running back, Shipley said the relationship with his brother is part of what molded that intensity he brings on the field.

Mac Lain saw Shipley battle with linebacker Barrett Carter in practice, and it’s just one example of the heavyweight bouts the star running back gets into in practice and during the season. There’s clear respect between the two, and Shipley says that’s a large part of the competition magic. He didn’t hesitate to mention All-American Jeremiah Trotter Jr. either.

“Our team is so blessed to have that, but me in particular with Barrett, Jeremiah, you know those guys on the defense because I know that I’ve got to bring my all every single day,” Shipley said. “If I don’t, I’m going to get exposed by them. So to be out there and be able to go back and forth and push one another, but then when we get into the locker room, dap up and say it’s all love and we know that’s how it is.”

Swinney is on record talking about how much he appreciates the competition, and Shipley is a catalyst for the sharpening of iron that takes place at Clemson practice. While he puts the work in to prep for the season, Shipley said he left some on the table last year and he’s excited to bring the competitive mindset to the 2023 season.