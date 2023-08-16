ESPN Weighs in on What We'll Learn About Clemson in September

Clemson checked in at No. 9 in the preseason AP Top 25 Poll that was released on Monday.

The Tigers are coming off an 11-3 (9-0 ACC) season in 2022 and finished the year ranked No. 13 in the final AP Poll following the 31-14 loss to Tennessee in the Orange Bowl.

Before that, Clemson claimed its seventh conference title in the last eight seasons with a convincing 39-10 rout over North Carolina in the 2022 ACC Championship Game.

The Tigers open the 2023 season at Duke on Labor Day before returning to Memorial Stadium for their home opener against Charleston Southern on Sept. 9. Clemson will then host Florida Atlantic on Sept. 16, followed by the pivotal ACC showdown against Florida State at Death Valley on Sept. 23. Dabo Swinney’s team will round out its September schedule with a trip to Syracuse on Sept. 30.

So, what will we learn about the Tigers in the month of September?

ESPN broke that down this week following the release of the AP Poll, going through each team in the top 25.

Here’s what ESPN’s Andrea Adelson had to say regarding what we’ll learn about Clemson next month:

“We have talked endlessly about the hire of offensive coordinator Garrett Riley and what he will do for the offense. We will know plenty more about his impact through September — especially since the Tigers play ACC rival Florida State on Sept. 23. Clemson has won seven straight over the Seminoles, but this will be a deeper, more veteran team that believes it can win at Clemson. Winning this game will be crucial to the Tigers’ early CFP hopes, especially since there are those critics who believe Clemson might not be as dominant as it once was because the offense has taken a step back over the past two years. What people most want to see out of Riley and the offense is a step forward for quarterback Cade Klubnik. Clemson has struggled for consistency at the quarterback position over the past two years and has missed the CFP both those seasons. That is no coincidence. In addition to Klubnik, the Clemson receivers have to step up, too, not only as reliable pass-catchers but as players who can stretch the field.”

Clemson enters the 2023 season hoping to extend its streak of 12 consecutive seasons with at least 10 wins. The Tigers are also hoping to return to the College Football Playoff for the seventh time in nine seasons after six straight playoff appearances from 2015-20.

The season opener against Duke on Monday, Sept. 4 is set for 8 p.m. at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C., and will be televised on ESPN.