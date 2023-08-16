Former Tiger to the Ryder Cup?

Golf is a sport where the best can continue their success deep into their 40s, but it’s not often that these pros keep winning at that age even if they compete. Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson are names that come up when talking about longevity in the game of golf.

If his pace continues, former Clemson Tiger Lucas Glover could enter rare air and win the FedexCup Championship at 43 years old, even if it’s not to the comparison of those greats. Just a two weeks ago, he was out of the playoffs and now he’s fourth in the FedexCup standings after back to back wins in the Wyndham Championship and Fedex St. Jude Championship.

Everything is moving so fast for Glover, and he’s making a real push to compete in the biggest golf tournament of them all.

Individual trophies are important obviously, but the Ryder Cup is the epitome of competition in the sport. A battle between the the 12 best players from the USA and Europe, it’s where you see the most emotion in golf and it’s headed to Rome in 2023. It’s not even a tournament the players pay for money in, regardless of its profitability.

Never would Glover have thought he’d be in this position a month ago, but the chance is there and he was asked about that possibility after his win. He said it wasn’t even a thought till he secured the victory in a thrilling playoff over major champion Patrick Cantlay, who could be his Ryder Cup teammate.

Glover was asked if he’d pick himself with the choice, and his answer was emphatic.

” Right now, yes. Playing pretty good golf, and I think I’d be pretty good in the team room and be a good partner, so yeah, absolutely I would,” Glover said.

The former Tiger is hitting the largest stride in his golf career at 43 years old, and continued success would secure his spot representing the United States in the 2023 Ryder Cup.

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images