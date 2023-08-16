Offer would put Clemson ‘in the picture’ for fast-rising OL

Favour Edwin will soon see action in his first regular season football game.

But even though he hasn’t played a regular season snap quite yet, the fast-rising class of 2024 offensive tackle from Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy (McDonough, Ga.) has collected a bunch of college scholarship offers this year, including several from power conference programs.

“It’s been amazing,” Edwin said to The Clemson Insider regarding the recruiting process. “It’s a blessing. I can’t complain. I’ve been to a lot of places, met a lot of head coaches, got a couple of great offers. I can’t complain. It’s been a blessing for me so far.”

A native of Nigeria, Edwin moved to the United States a couple of years ago. He has a basketball background, but this season is his first playing football games.

The 6-foot-8, 300-pound senior camped at Clemson this summer, and he credits that experience – and offensive line coach Thomas Austin – for contributing to his recruitment taking off.

“He’s a great dude,” Edwin said of Austin. “I mean, Clemson was the first camp I’ve ever been to, starting out football and everything. So, most of the things I do now in football, I picked it up from Clemson and Coach Austin. Clemson kind of like set things up for me in the recruiting process because when I went from Clemson’s camp, I took it to other camps and I stood out. It was great to learn from him and everything. … So, he holds a special place in my heart for me, for sure.”

Edwin has been hearing a lot from a host of different programs, such as Alabama and Florida, and he continues to keep in contact with Clemson via Austin.

“He’s been checking up on me, just seeing how I’m doing,” Edwin said. “I’ll be there for a couple of games. I got an invite to it and everything. I’m just excited to see where this goes, but so far, it’s been productive. He checks up on me, seeing how I’m doing and how the season is going, how practice is going and everything. So, I’m just excited to see where this goes.”

Edwin is excited to attend games at Clemson and other schools this season, as it will be a new experience for him.

“It’s going to be my first time going to a lot of football games, to be honest,” he said. “But I’m looking forward to the experience. Most people talk about when you go to a live game, it’s different than when you watch it on television and everything. So I just want to go there, experience it and see the magic that comes out of it. I’m excited to go see them play for sure.”

Edwin’s offer list includes Alabama, Florida, Georgia Tech, West Virginia, App State, Arkansas State, Florida Atlantic, Houston and James Madison.

Although Clemson hasn’t offered to date, the Tigers would certainly have his attention if that changes.

“There’s some schools, no matter who you are, when they call you, you have to look at them,” he said. “Like if Clemson calls, you have to look at them. If Alabama calls, you have to look at them. If Georgia calls, you have to look at them. It’s just a thing of respect, you gotta listen to those schools. So for me, Clemson, it’s always going to be up there. If Clemson calls, I have to answer, I have to definitely look at it.

“But right now, I’m just working with the offers I have, looking at the schools that have offered me. I’m trying to go where I’m needed. So like I said, if Clemson offers, they’re definitely going to be in the picture.”

Edwin plans to enroll early at his school of choice and wants to get the recruiting process wrapped up with a college commitment sooner than later.

“To be honest, I really want to shut down the whole thing because I play a huge role for my team this year,” he explained. “So, I really don’t want to have that distraction that comes with recruiting and everything. I just want to be locked in the whole season and go out there and give it all for my team.

“So right now, I’m just focusing on the schools that have offered me and just working with them. But like I said, if Clemson comes, it’s definitely going to be in the conversation. But right now, I’m just working with what I have.”

