Swinney elaborates on Clemson's health

By August 16, 2023 4:16 pm

Clemson football is into the heavy portion of preparation for the 2023 season, and it’s a grueling time in Memorial Stadium for scrimmages in the heat. As a result, head coach Dabo Swinney was asked if there are any injuries to worry about after the second scrimmage for the Tigers.

“Right now, we’re pretty good. Everybody was good today and it’s been a really competitive deal. We track all that stuff from a GPS standpoint…more demand if you will,” Swinney said.

Competition is the buzz around fall camp in Clemson, and the introduction of Garrett Riley’s offense definitely has something to do with it. Physicality comes with it, and the Tigers sound like they’re in a good place when it comes to health.

Swinney is in good spirits about any concerns and believes players being banged up is just a result of a strong camp. There appears to be no long-term concerns as the season approaches. Luck is something Swinney has mentioned multiple times when it comes to injuries, and it’s been in their favor this fall according to him.

“It’s been a tough camp, it’s been a taxing camp,” Swinney said. “The guys have pushed through and they’ve responded. We’re in good shape. Nobody that has any long-term type situation.”

