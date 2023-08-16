Swinney ‘Likes Where We Are’ as Clemson sets to Break Camp

CLEMSON — Clemson finished its last full scrimmage of fall camp Wednesday at Memorial Stadium.

The ninth-ranked Tigers scrimmaged for nearly three hours, as coaches tried to evaluate a lot of the players, while prepping for their season-opener on Labor Day night at Duke.

“Just like the NFL in preseason games, they have a lot of guys they are trying to get reps. They kind of know who is going to make the team, if you will, and they cut people,” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said. “The good news, we are not cutting anybody. We get to keep them, but we need to evaluate some of these guys.”

That means Wednesday’s scrimmage was a big day for a lot of Clemson players.

“I saw a lot of good things,” Swinney said. “The biggest thing I was pleased with today is that I thought our twos closed the gap a little bit.”

Clemson played a lot of first-team vs. second-team in the scrimmage. During the Tigers’ first scrimmage last Saturday, Swinney saw a large gap between the two teams, but on Wednesday he saw some of the second-team players make some plays and show they belong.

“There were a lot of good things,” he said. “Again, another really competitive day. There was a lot of situational work, again. We had an overtime period. We had some short yardage. We had some special teams’ situational things that we worked today. We had a couple of good two-minute drives, which was good to see.”

The Tigers also worked on a couple of “one-off” situational one-play-type things that can come up in the course of a game.

“I am really proud of the guys. They really pushed through,” Swinney said.

Clemson will practice again on Thursday before breaking camp and taking Friday and Saturday off. When the coaches and players return on Sunday, they will start preparations for Duke.

“We have gotten a lot done,” Swinney said. “I like where we are. Hopefully, we can continue to stay healthy and keep heading in the right direction.”

Dear Old Clemson has just added Limited Edition signed Cade Klubnik replica road signs to the online store. Get your highway 2 sign today while supplies last!