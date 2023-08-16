Swinney updates Burley injury

Coming in with the 2023 class, freshman Vic Burley was one of the most coveted recruits the Clemson Tigers landed. The 6-foot-4 defensive lineman enrolled in the spring and has gotten up to speed with the program.

During the fall, the Tigers are now getting physical with two scrimmages on the books and Burley is dealing with a knee injury and it’s keeping him from going full-speed in his freshman year. Swinney gave an update on his status heading into the season.

“Nothing long-term, he’s not going to have to have anything, surgery, surgical procedure or anything. He’s got a lower body injury but hopefully he’ll be ready sooner than later. Might miss a game. Not anything that’s going to keep him out for long-term,” Swinney said.

Knee injuries are always something to be very delicate with, and it’s clear Swinney and Clemson are being very careful with Burley’s recovery when it’s said that he may miss the opener. It’s an early setback for the highly-touted freshman, and his status will be something to watch as the Tigers get closer to game week.