Swinney updates injury on Trotter

The Clemson Tigers are dealing with an injury to a star on defense in an already short-handed position. Linebackers were a concern heading into fall camp, given the Tigers only have six players in the rotation after the dismissal of TJ Dudley.

Some of the young talent is expected to make an impact early, and they may have more opportunity throughout camp with 2022 AP All-American Jeremiah Trotter Jr. dealing with a minor upper leg injury. Head coach Dabo Swinney gave an update on his status after Trotter missed the second scrimmage at Memorial Stadium Wednesday.

“We held him. We held a lot of those guys. He’s good, he’s rolling. If we played today, he would be playing,” Swinney said.

Swinney says Trotter’s absence opened up opportunity for the aforementioned young talent and it’ll give them chances to get more reps heading into the season.

Trotter is arguably the best player on the Clemson defense and one half of an elite linebacker tandem with Barrett Carter. He had a breakout year last season with 92 tackles and 13.5 for loss to go along with it. While the concern doesn’t seem to be large coming from Swinney, it’s a key player at the Tigers couldn’t afford to lose for 2023.