Where These Tigers Landed in ESPN's Top 100 CFB Players

This week, ESPN stacked up who it sees as the best players in college football heading into the upcoming season.

Four Clemson standouts appeared in ESPN’s 2023 preseason top 100 player rankings, with all four coming in among the top 70 on the list, including three in the top 35.

Junior linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. tops the Tigers on the list, checking in at No. 21.

Trotter put together a very impressive 2022 sophomore season that saw him earn second-team All-America honors from the Associated Press after leading the team in tackles (92) and tackles for loss (13.5) while tying for the team lead in sacks (6.5). He added six pass breakups, a forced fumble and an interception (returned 35 yards for a touchdown) over 14 games (all starts).

“Trotter is all business, head coach Dabo Swinney said, and business was good in 2022,” ESPN wrote. “… Pro Football Focus graded Trotter as the ACC’s top-graded linebacker and the second best among all returning Power 5 LBs.”

Clemson running back Will Shipley isn’t far behind Trotter, ranked five spots behind him at No. 26.

Shipley has been dominant over his first two seasons as a Tiger, when the dynamic athlete has racked up 1,920 rushing yards and 26 touchdowns on the ground to go with 358 receiving yards on 54 catches. Last season, Shipley was the only player in the nation to record at least 1,150 rushing yards (1,182), at least 200 receiving yards (242) and at least 300 kickoff return yards (324).

“How big was Shipley’s impact last season? He made the 2022 All-ACC team three times — as a tailback, all-purpose player and return man,” ESPN wrote. “Shipley ran for 1,182 yards, caught 38 balls for 242 more yards and had 324 yards in kickoff returns, scoring 15 times total. With new OC Garrett Riley calling plays in 2023, he could be in for even bigger things.”

Junior linebacker Barrett Carter is the next-highest Tiger on ESPN’s list, ranked No. 34.

A fourth-team All-America honoree from Phil Steele last season, Carter enters 2023 credited with with 103 career tackles (11.5 for loss), 5.5 sacks, nine pass breakups, two forced fumbles, two interceptions and a fumble recovery over 25 games (14 starts).

“Dabo Swinney calls Carter one of the most dynamic players he’s coached — a guy who’s dominant at linebacker but could easily play safety, corner, edge rusher or even tailback, Swinney said,” ESPN wrote. “The numbers back up the claim. Carter finished 2022 with 73 tackles (10 for a loss), 5.5 sacks, 2 picks, 2 forced fumbles, 7 pass break-ups and 25 QB pressures. No other FBS player has done all that in the same season in the past five years.”

Rounding out the Tigers in ESPN’s top 100 players ranking is fifth-year senior defensive tackle Tyler Davis at No. 66.

A three-time All-ACC selection — including back-to-back first-team honors in 2021 and 2022 — Davis has tallied 122 tackles (26.0 for loss), 15.5 sacks, four pass breakups and three fumble recoveries over 43 games (39 starts) thus far in his four-year career as a Tiger.

“When Davis is healthy, he is the best interior defensive lineman in the ACC,” ESPN wrote. “His decision to return to Clemson for one more year gives the Tigers defensive front a huge advantage. The three-time All-ACC selection had 9.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks and 15 quarterback pressures a year ago, but he has not played a complete season since 2019. That has still not stopped him from dominating.”

