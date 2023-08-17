ESPN Analyst Sees Clemson Knocking on CFP Door Again

By August 17, 2023 1:54 pm

The Tigers will be back among the elite this season according to one ESPN analyst.

On ESPN’s College Football Live Dusty Dvoracek talked about his expectations for Clemson football this season.

“I think they are right back competing for an ACC Championship.  Them and Florida State for me are the class of the ACC.  I think they are right back there knocking on the door for the College Football Playoff.”

The improved offense should be the difference for the Tigers being back in the CFP according to the ESPN analyst.

“Garrett Riley is going to make an impact offensively.  I think it is pretty clear that Cade Klubnik seems like that next great quarterback there at Clemson.  I love the backfield.  Like the receivers.  Antonio Williams a freshmen was excellent a season ago.  And that defense is going to be ferociaus.  Front seven is loaded once again.  Tyler Davis, Ruke Orhorhoro up front, Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Barrett Carter, Mukuba on the backend.  They got dudes all over and it seems like they are going to start to figure it out.  Once that offense gets going this could be a season where we see Clemson make it back to the College Football Playoff,” said Dvoracek.

