Swinney compares Klubnik to Watson

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney sees something in quarterback Cade Klubnik that he saw in former Tiger great Deshaun Watson.

Swinney compared the two after Wednesday’s scrimmage when discussing how Klubnik has progressed in camp.

“He has been great, the whole camp,” Swinney said. “What I love about him is he can make a bad play and he will bounce right back. He will come right back. I love that about him.

“He is kind of like Deshaun in that regard. Deshaun would throw an interception in a heartbeat right, but nobody panicked because we were going to score 40. You just have that same feel with Cade.”