Swinney sees head coaching future for Eason

CLEMSON – Family is an emphasis on Tiger Town, and one of the most obvious signs of this is in the Clemson coaching staff. So many members of the staff are former Tigers, including defensive tackles coach Nick Eason.

A journeyman with 17 NFL seasons as a player and coach, he played in 117 games and made the transition to coaching in the 2010s. Eason played for Clemson from 1999-2002, earning All-ACC honors which helped him reach the next level. Head coach Dabo Swinney’s respect for Eason is evident, and he talked about what makes him great after Wednesday’s scrimmage.

“I think that ultimately is what makes a good coach, is the ability to connect with the player, and he’s as good as I’ve ever been around when it comes to connecting with his players and he’s just transparent,” Swinney said.

Eason is giving back to the school that helped him make it and the success was evident in his first year. Taking Tyler Davis under his wing, the standout earned All-American honors and a first-team All-ACC selection.

During practice, it’s easy to see Eason’s passion. He came out with pads and a helmet at Jervey Meadows, and he’s practically doing the drills with his players to make sure everyone is on the same page. Swinney noted that he “knows how to relate” to the players and calls his journey amazing when talking about everywhere he has been as a player and coach.

On top of his football experience, Eason left Clemson with a masters degree in three and a half years, which Swinney believes he was the first to do so as a defensive lineman. Eason’s knowledge is endless and Swinney appreciates all he brings to the Tigers.

The last thing he noted was what he could do in a head coaching role. For now, Eason is a mentor to the great defensive linemen Clemson had and Swinney says the group loves the former Tiger and all he brings to the program.

”He’s just one of the best people you’ll ever meet. I mean, Nick would be an amazing head coach,” Swinney said. “I mean, he’s got all, everything that you could possibly want to be a head coach. He really gets it on all levels and so, I think for people to really trust you and to buy into who you are, you’ve got to know who you are and you’ve got to be able to be transparent and open up. and that comes natural to him.”

