Tigers sharpening iron in competitive practices

CLEMSON – Game prep is upon us for Clemson football heading into the 2023 season. After weeks of fall camp, the Tigers have gone through two scrimmages and are just over two weeks from the season opener at Duke. Competition between both sides of the ball has been the talk of the town, with offensive coordinator Garrett Riley bringing fire to practice every day.

Players like linebacker Barrett Carter and running back Will Shipley talked about the physical and psychological battles taking place, with their own pride adding to the stakes. Head coach Dabo Swinney went into detail on the topic after Clemson’s second scrimmage at Memorial Stadium. He says it’s beneficial for both sides because of the lack of game reps that you can get before the opener.

“This is a game that you practice a lot more than you play. I mean, you only get to play 15 games if it’s perfect, right, so you’ve gotta love practice. And it’s what you practice against is what prepares you and I really believe one of the reasons we’ve been so consistent for a long, long time around here is because practice is hard,” Swinney said.

Everyone knows how good the Tigers defense is. With players like Tyler Davis, Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and Jalyn Phillips to name a few, Riley’s offense has a lot to deal with and it goes both ways. The saying goes to be the best, you have to beat the best and both sides have a great challenge every day. Swinney knows this and it helps him feel confident for the year.

“It’s just good competition,” Swinney said. “You get exposed on the practice field so you have to come, you can’t take a day off and that competitiveness drives performance and it forces guys, they’ve got to get better. We’re really fortunate that way because we can challenge each other on both sides of the ball.”