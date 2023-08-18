Glover Drawing Praise from Golf Greats

Lucas Glover’s August may be the best of his life, as he’s completely turned around his 2023 season, winning in back-to-back weeks. The first came in the Wyndham Championship, and it couldn’t have come any later. A victory earned him a spot in the FedexCup Playoffs the last week he could qualify.

With the momentum rolling, Glover won the first leg of the playoffs in the Fedex St. Jude Championship. Making pressure putt after pressure putt, he’s secured his place in the Tour Championship. A week later, he’s tied for 13th in the BMW Championship heading into the weekend.

After the first round, some of golf’s best applauded Glover’s success, according to SBNation’s Playing Through. This included Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler, Brian Harman and Scottie Scheffler. As his magic run continues, take a look at all the praise coming from around the game.

“We know he’s got the tools from tee to green,” McIlroy said. “It was just a matter of him figuring out how to get the ball in the hole. Using his long putter, he’s certainly started to figure it out.” “Being able to lock up [a spot] in the Playoffs, that says a lot about the year,” Rickie Fowler said. “Or you can do it the other way, Lucas Glover style, win and get in, and then win again and lock up [a spot in the Tour Championship]. It’s been impressive and fun to watch him the last couple of weeks.” “It’s hard for me to put into words how proud and impressed I am with Lucas Glover just because of what he’s been through,” Brian Harman said “To go through what he went through with his putter and to come out the other side, I think about Andy Dufresne [from The Shawshank Redemption], crawling through the river and coming out clean the other side. I’m so proud of him; I’m so happy for him. Gosh, my wife and I were watching him win Wyndham, and both of us are in tears watching it, and to follow it back up the next week, it’s awesome.” “To win that week and then to back it up the next week, winning out here takes a lot of energy to do,” Scottie Scheffler said. “To be able to do it back-to-back weeks with his season on the line is extremely impressive.”

While he’s seven strokes back going into Moving Day, Glover has garnered extra respect from major champions and no one will count him out as the BMW Championship and FedexCup Playoffs go on.

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

