Klubnik Doing all he can to Earn his Teammates’ Trust

CLEMSON — If there was anyone who was apprehensive about playing with Cade Klubnik, it would have been Beaux Collins.

The Clemson wide receiver played high school football with former Tigers’ quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei. The two played together for two years in high school, and then the last two seasons at Clemson. They teamed up for 780 yards and eight touchdowns in the last two years.

Uiagalelei has since transferred to Oregon State, and Klubnik is part of the season why. He took the job from Uiagalelei in last year’s ACC Championship Game and did not give it back.

It would be understandable if Collins took a wait-and-see approach with Klubnik. However, he was never given that opportunity. Knowing he needed to get everyone on the same page, Klubnik befriend Collins.

“It has been second to none,” Collins said about his friendship with Klubnik. “We worked out a lot this summer and in the off hours we have been here at 7:45 p.m. and just putting in the work.”

Klubnik did not stop with Collins. He has also gone out of his way to build on his relationships with his offensive linemen and backfield teammates.

Recently, the Tigers’ new quarterback rented a party van and took the entire offensive line for a night on the town in nearby Greenville, S.C.

“He did not have to do that, so for him to do that, it really shows his respect for us,” left guard Marcus Tate said. “It is going to make me play harder for him because he took his time to do that for us.”

With a new offensive coordinator in Garrett Riley, Klubnik has grabbed hold of the offense and has run with it. He is practicing during off-hours with his wide receivers. He is watching film and, most importantly, he is bringing his teammates along with him.

“He has taken the next step for sure for this team,” Collins said. “He wants it bad. Not just for himself, but for all of us. I had no choice but to tip my hat to him. He is a hard worker. I love hard workers. He is a go-getter. We are matching pretty well.”

Running back Phil Mafah explained how vocal Klubnik is and how he gets the offense fired up to play every day. He has taken his role of being the leader of the offense very seriously.

“He is just fierce. He is a competitor, and you can tell in everything that he does,” Mafah said. “If it comes to ping pong, or literally anything, he is going to go out there and compete. He does the same thing on the football field.”

As everyone knows, Klubnik has two good examples of what he can and can’t do. The first was in last year’s ACC Championship Game, where he came off the bench for Uiagalelei and led the Tigers to victory, while earning MVP honors.

Then there is the Orange Bowl, where he made throws and helped the Tigers move the football up and down the field. Unfortunately, they could not finish those drives, which led to a disappointing loss to Tennessee.

“It reminds me a lot of my high school sophomore year,” Klubnik said. “I got a sneak peak, but when I came back my junior year in high school, I felt like a veteran. So, coming into this year, I have gotten a taste of everything.

“I have gotten the taste of wins. I have gotten the taste of losses. That is a good feeling because I know I will get to come in with experience. I am not hot off the stove. I am ready and I feel like going into this off-season I have stepped up as a leader. I have been able to fully go back to myself and step into that role and kind of push guys in places they have not been before.”

And, at least through camp, it has been working.

Dear Old Clemson has just added Limited Edition signed Cade Klubnik replica road signs to the online store. Get your highway 2 sign today while supplies last!