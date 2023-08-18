Klubnik, Riley Meshing as Season Awaits

CLEMSON – Everyone knows it, Clemson will go as far as its offense does in 2023 and there’s two men who will have heavy impacts on where the Tigers land come December. Those two are fresh names in the program in quarterback Cade Klubnik and offensive coordinator Garrett Riley.

Klubnik enters his second year as a Tiger, but he didn’t get his chance until the tail end of the year, and he had a full offseason to prepare for the starting role. While Klubnik was prepping for this opportunity, he was learning a new offense under the offensive mind of Riley, who’s shot up the coaching ranks to reach this point with Clemson.

Needless to say, those two have to be on the same page this season. It’s no coincidence TCU was almost averaging 40 points last year under Riley’s command, and there’s no reason he can’t replicate that production in Death Valley. The relationship between Riley and Klubnik is building and has been since January. Head coach Dabo Swinney sees it first-hand and is confident in the pair for 2023.

“I think they’ve got a lot of trust. You know, it’s been going since January, so it’s a lot of meetings, lot of meetings, lot of hours by the time you get to this point so you know, it’s great,” Swinney said. “Garrett’s done an awesome job, guys all have trust not just in the staff but they have trust in each other and so I think all trust Cade. He’s done a great job of really asserting himself as the leader and just responding to whatever situation we put him in.”

If the team as a whole believes in Klubnik and Riley, it’s a catalyst for success and their relationship appears very healthy with the season a couple weeks away. With the two meshing ahead of the trip to Duke, Clemson has all the reason to be confident in the offense to take the next step this season.