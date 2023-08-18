Lawrence reflects on leading one of the 'best college football teams ever'

Trevor Lawrence joined The Pivot podcast with Ryan Clark this week and reflected on his freshman season and the historic team the Tigers had that season. Clemson destroyed Alabama 44-16 to win the national championship.

“I was fortunate to be surrounded with honestly one of the best college football teams off all-time in my opinion,” he said. “It is a hot take. You guys probably have other opinions but we had Christian Wilkins, AJ Terrell, Clelin Ferrell, Austin Bryant, Dexter Lawrence, myself, Justyn Ross, Tee Higgins, Travis (Etienne), Hunter Renfrow and so on and so on, Trayvon Mullen at corner.”

Clark responded, “At the time I didn’t necessarily realize that but you naming it, boy that’s crazy.”

“Trayvon Mullen was a corner. We had K’Von Wallace who plays for the Eagles now. We were loaded,” Lawrence responded. “I didn’t even know it either. I came in and I was like obviously Clemson is good. We had been in the hunt the years before I got there. And then coming in you don’t know what you don’t know. This is like I guess a normal team and then to see, like I said I was fortunate to be on a great team. And it is crazy. The year we had was nuts. The year we had and the way we ended up playing those last two playoff games. We crushed Notre Dame and Alabama to win it. It was like pretty historic. You learn pretty quick over time how special that team was.”