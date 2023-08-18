Second Unit, Young Players Step Up in Clemson’s Final Scrimmage

CLEMSON — The goal in Clemson’s scrimmage on Wednesday was to play as many young players as they could.

The result. The Tigers learned who can help them this coming season.

“There were several. I continue to be impressed with some of our young secondary,” head coach Dabo Swinney said. “I am impressed with the backup (linebackers). Those guys are starting to get better. We have some guys that have been flashing on the (defensive) line the whole time.”

One of those guys in the secondary is safety Khalil Barnes. The true freshman flashed in the Orange & While game in the spring, breaking up a fourth down pass at the goal line to stymie a scoring opportunity and later intercepting a pass and taking it to the house for the game-winning touchdown.

Barnes continued to show off his potential in fall camp, as Swinney has mentioned him several times, along with some of his older teammates.

“I think he can compete with anybody we have, any veteran we have,” Swinney said. “He’s a really talented young player who gets it. He hasn’t played but you know, I think he’s game ready and I don’t think we would hesitate at all to put him in the game.

“I think he can play multiple spots, probably three different spots. That gives him his ability to really understand things, gives him a little more opportunity than maybe some other young guys.”

Swinney also spoke highly about young cornerbacks Avieon Terrell, Shelton Lewis and Branden Strozier.

“I think all three of those guys can play at a high level,” the Clemson coach said. “They all have different attributes, and they all have things they need to continue to work on, but all three can play.”

Freshman linebackers Jamal Anderson and Dee Crayton also showed off in the scrimmage.

“They are good. I think Dee has really taken some huge strides and Jamal is coming,” Swinney said.

Swinney also felt young defensive linemen like T.J. Parker and Peter Woods showed more discipline in Wednesday scrimmage.

On the offensive side of the football, freshman receivers Tyler Brown and Misun Kelley continue to impress the coaching staff.

“The receivers, I love what I am seeing there,” Swinney said. “The young guys, Tyler Brown continues to step up and Tink (Kelley). Those two guys have really done a nice job. They are going to help us add some depth.”

The Clemson head coach was also encouraged by the second-team offensive line and thought, as a unit, they really took a big step forward.

The Tigers have finished camp and will take the next two days off before coming back together as a team on Sunday evening. They will practice again on Monday, as they start preparations for their season opener at Duke on Labor Day night.

